IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals signs 25 sponsors

With the league being played before empty stands due to covid this year, Delhi Capitals said it pivoted to focus on maximizing the potential of their digital content and social media, to add value to their partners. Delhi Capitals claimed that its video content during IPL 2020 across social media platforms garnered 450 million views. Last year, the franchise also witnessed a follower growth of 32% on Facebook and Instagram, the highest among all teams. Furthermore, collaborations with international digital consultants such as Horizm, which use AI for monetizing and managing social media inventory, has helped the franchise secure more digital savvy brands through content and cause-led marketing.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}