IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals signs Optimum Nutrition as nutrition partner

Delhi Capitals on Friday announced they have signed Optimum Nutrition as their official nutrition partner for the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) that starts on 9 April.

Owned by the Ireland based nutrition company Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Optimum Nutrition, which has been in business for more than 30 years, is a sports nutrition brand whose products help performance-focused athletes achieve their goals.

Vinod Bisht, director and chief executive officer, Delhi Capitals said: “Our players have always been our top-most priority and we are continuously putting in efforts to ensure that they are fit and healthy on and off the field. We are confident that Optimum Nutrition's products will help our team achieve their nutrition goals."

Throughout the IPL season and its association with the team, Glanbia Performance Nutrition will be highlighting their range of products, which includes Optimum Nutrition Whey Gold Standard, Optimum Nutrition Amino Energy, and Optimum Nutrition Serious Mass. The brand has gained prominence in the categories of slowly digesting protein products, strength and endurance products for workout regimens, and weight management products. Along with an array of Protein Powders and Supplements, Optimum Nutrition also provides a guide for food consumption with respect to the nutritional factors in accordance with one‘s requirements. The prices of these products range from Rs1,000 to Rs10, 000.

Satyavrat Pendharkar, managing director, Glanbia Performance Nutrition, said, “These are difficult times, but the show must go on. The players are training out there, giving their 100%, and gearing up to put on a great game for all of us. Optimum Nutrition is committed to support Delhi Capitals' nutrition needs and help them achieve their performance goals."

Delhi Capitals, coached by former Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting, will be captained by Rishabh Pant this year. Under Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy, the IPL team was the first time finalists in the 2020 edition of the tournament.

