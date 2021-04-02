IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals signs Optimum Nutrition as nutrition partner

Throughout the IPL season and its association with the team, Glanbia Performance Nutrition will be highlighting their range of products, which includes Optimum Nutrition Whey Gold Standard, Optimum Nutrition Amino Energy, and Optimum Nutrition Serious Mass. The brand has gained prominence in the categories of slowly digesting protein products, strength and endurance products for workout regimens, and weight management products. Along with an array of Protein Powders and Supplements, Optimum Nutrition also provides a guide for food consumption with respect to the nutritional factors in accordance with one‘s requirements. The prices of these products range from Rs1,000 to Rs10, 000.