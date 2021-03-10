IPL 2021: Disney+ Hotstar signs 10 sponsors ahead of T20 tournament

OPEN APP
Flipkart owned digital wallet Phone Pe, Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), edtech firm Unacademy, epharmacy platform Pharmeasy, Livspace, Swiggy, and Parle Agro have come on board as associate sponsors of IPL 2021 (HT)
 2 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2021, 04:26 PM IST Saumya Tewari

  • Disney+ Hotstar said that it has signed fantasy sports platform Dream11 as the co-presenting sponsor, digital stockbroking firm Upstox and Vimal Elaichi as the co-powered by sponsors

Disney+ Hotstar, the official streaming partner of Indian Premier League (IPL), on Wednesday announced that it has signed 10 sponsors for this year's tournament. The league will begin in Chennai from 9 April with defending champion Mumbai Indians taking on Royal Challengers, Bangalore. The finale will be held on 30 May at Narendra Modi Stadium at Ahmedabad.

Disney+ Hotstar said that it has signed fantasy sports platform Dream11 as the co-presenting sponsor, digital stockbroking firm Upstox and Vimal Elaichi as the "co-powered by" sponsors. Flipkart owned digital wallet Phone Pe, Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), edtech firm Unacademy, epharmacy platform Pharmeasy, Livspace, Swiggy, and Parle Agro have come on board as associate sponsors.

“IPL is a prime sporting property that provides advertisers an opportunity for real-time consumer engagement on Disney+ Hotstar. Going by the response from the market, IPL 2021 promises to be an even more significant opportunity for brands. All key features such as Super 4s, Super 6s, Fall Of Wickets, Milestones, and Super Savers have sold out within a short period, and we see early closures across categories," said Nitin Bawankule, president-ad sales, Star & Disney India. “With a host of innovative advertising formats, targeting on connected TVs, and custom branded content solutions, brands have the unique opportunity to reach a highly engaged and affluent audience through the sharp targeting options available on live sports."

The league will be streamed on Disney + Hotstar in five languages—English, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil. It will be behind a paywall and will be available only to subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Premium subscriptions.

"From what we know so far, Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar have managed to get a decent number of sponsors on board. It is expected that this edition of IPL will do well," said Mansi Datta, chief client officer and head-north and east at media agency Wavemaker India.

