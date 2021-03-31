OPEN APP
IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals appoints Expo 2020 Dubai as principal sponsor

Expo 2020, being organized from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022, will welcome more than 190 nations and millions of people from across the globe to Dubai in the UAE to experience an event full of innovation, culture, art, food, music and sport.
 2 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2021, 04:01 PM IST Saumya Tewari

  • As part of the association, Expo 2020 Dubai will appear on the front of the Rajasthan Royals jersey, helping to spread the Expo 2020 message to millions of cricket fans all over the world

Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday announced that it has signed Expo 2020 Dubai, a world expo to be hosted in the city, as principal sponsor for the upcoming 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

As part of the association, Expo 2020 Dubai will appear on the front of the Rajasthan Royals jersey, helping to spread the Expo 2020 message to millions of cricket fans all over the world.

Expo 2020, being organized from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022, will welcome more than 190 nations and millions of people from across the globe to Dubai in the UAE to experience an event full of innovation, culture, art, food, music and sport. Expo 2020 is the first world expo to take place in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region.

Last year, this association was called off as the expo had to be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Jake Lush McCrum, chief operating officer, Rajasthan Royals, said "To support this incredible event in bringing together some of the brightest and most inquisitive minds to seek solutions to the world’s greatest challenges, is something that resonates extremely strongly with us. We hope this partnership will excite, inspire and bring many long-lasting positive relationships to benefit society more broadly."

The IPL broke viewership records during the 2020 season, with over 550 million viewers. Millions of cricket fans from around the world are expected to watch and support teams in the IPL this season, which will help raise awareness about the event.

The Royals’ team, under director of cricket Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) and the leadership of captain Sanju Samson (India), and including international players Ben Stokes (England), Chris Morris (South Africa) and Jos Buttler (England), proves to be an ideal global brand to complement Expo 2020 Dubai’s vision.

Sholto Douglas-Home, chief sales and marcomms officer, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “The international reach of the tournament is a powerful vehicle for increasing awareness of Expo 2020 Dubai as we count down to our opening on 1 October."

India is a key visitation market for Expo 2020 Dubai and so it will feature a dedicated India Pavilion as well as the Firdaus Orchestra, a women’s ensemble in association with Oscar-winner composer and song-writer, A.R. Rahman.

