IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad announces 15 sponsors

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the Sun Group owned team franchise of Indian Premier League (IPL), on Tuesday announced that it has managed to bring a total of 15 sponsors for the 14th edition of the T20 tournament, which is scheduled to begin from 9 April.

In 2020, SRH signed a total of 13 sponsors.

The IPL team, which has been consecutively qualifying for playoffs since 2016, has announced JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd as the title sponsor. The cement brand continues its association with the team from last year, along with Ralco Tyres as a principal sponsor. The franchise has added water purifier brand Kent RO as another principal sponsor to its portfolio this year.

Also Read | Six wrong calls on post-covid economy

Among other sponsors that have chosen to continue their association with the team include Jio, consumer electronics firm TCL India, fantasy sports platform Dream11, Jai Raj Steel, Nerolac and Colgate for IPL Season 14, with their logos and branding set to be displayed on the team‘s match kits.

Meanwhile, Kotak Bank, sportswear and sports equipment brand Tyka, virtual reality sports platform IB Cricket, food brand Double Horse and multi-sport aggregator platform FanCode have also continued their partnership with the franchise. Anil Kumble’s technology-based sports firm Spektacom is a new addition to the list of partners.

“Last year has been extremely tough for all of us, business-wise and personally. However, with the incredible support of our invaluable sponsors and fans, we managed to beat the woes and come out strongly with a super successful season. We hope that our partnerships continue to grow from strength to strength and we come back even stronger this year," said K. Shanmugam, chief executive officer, Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Mint earlier reported that with the ongoing vaccination drive acting as a confidence booster, improved recovery in consumption and IPL 2020's impressive performance, brands are willing to invest in the property. For this year’s edition, IPL team franchises are expecting 20 to 40% jump in sponsorship revenue over last year's T20 tournament held in the UAE.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via