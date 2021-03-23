Continuing its association for the fourth consecutive year with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), automobile firm Tata Motors on Tuesday announced that its flagship SUV Tata Safari will be the official partner for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. As the tournament returns to India this year, the company is looking forward to leveraging the platform to showcase and drive engagement for the newly launched Tata Safari.

The tournament will begin on 9 April in Chennai and will be played across six major cities,including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata, followed by the finals being played in Ahmedabad.

“This year's IPL is a special one for us as the tournament has made its way back to its Indian venues after a difficult year. Safari has received a great response, especially with respect to its premium design, features and comfort, from customers and it is making its IPL debut in this new avatar. We are working on innovative plans to catch viewers’ attention as they tune in from across the country to support their teams," said Vivek Srivatsa, head–marketing, passenger vehicle business unit, Tata Motors.

As the official IPL partner, Tata Motors will showcase the new Safari across the host stadia in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

“Tata Motors has been the official partner of the tournament since 2018 and our relationship with them continues to grow stronger with each passing year. Over the three seasons, we have witnessed the company‘s efforts to make the tournament exciting for their customers as well as for the fans through a variety of initiatives at the tournament venues. Despite the existing unprecedented environment, we are looking forward to yet another year of this fruitful association,“ said Brijesh Patel, chairman, IPL.

