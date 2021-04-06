YuppTV, the over-the-top (OTT) video streaming platform for South Asian content, on Tuesday announced that it has acquired the digital broadcasting rights for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in close to 100 countries.

According to the agreement, YuppTV will livestream 60 T20 matches slated for the 14th edition of the cricket league. The platform will livestream the matches in close to 100 countries across territories—Continental Europe, Australia, Sri Lanka, Southeast Asia (except Singapore and Malaysia), Central and South America, Central Asia, Nepal, Bhutan, and the Maldives.

After shifting to the UAE in 2020 owing to the nationwide lockdown, IPL is now back in India. The season will kick-start on 9 April with the match between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Also Read | Why India needs a plan for climate talks

The venues for the event include Chennai, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Kolkata. To add to it, the playoff matches and final are scheduled to take place at The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which is now the world's largest cricket stadium.

Uday Reddy, founder and chief executive officer of YuppTV, said: “With the VIVO IPL now back in India, we are sure that fans are going to revel in the on-ground experience. YuppTV is committed to the growth of sports in the country and will continue to be driven by the power of cricket. Our users can enjoy their favourite sporting event in real time from the convenience of their homes."

YuppTV offers more than 250 TV channels and 100 TV shows in 14 languages. IPL rights are expected to enhance traction on the platform.

There has been a steady increase in digital viewership of IPL over the years. With matches being played in stadia closed to viewers owing to mounting coronavirus cases, Disney + Hotstar is expected to do well as an increasing number of viewers will log on to the platform to watch the matches.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via