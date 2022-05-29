IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony: How Ranveer Singh, AR Rahman set the stage on fire

IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony: It was a full house at the Narendra Modi Stadium as the attendance marked 1,04,859. Ravi Shastri asked, "Kemcho, Ahmedabad?" Shastri started the evening and thanked the fans for making the Indian Premier League (IPL) ‘bigger and better’ every year. “Let the emotions of the past sink in," he said.

