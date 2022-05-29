IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony: How Ranveer Singh, AR Rahman set the stage on fire

The perfect start to the IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony was Ranveer Singh's dance performance, which comprised Master's 'Vaathi Coming' and RRR's 'Naatu Naatu.'
IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony: It was a full house at the Narendra Modi Stadium as the attendance marked 1,04,859. Ravi Shastri asked, "Kemcho, Ahmedabad?" Shastri started the evening and thanked the fans for making the Indian Premier League (IPL) ‘bigger and better’ every year. “Let the emotions of the past sink in," he said.
Then came the energy power-house Ranveer Singh. Singh performed the "Jeetega Jeetega" song from the movie ‘83’ and the crowd went crazy. Ranveer spiced it up with an iconic dialogue from another movie ‘KGF’. Khiladi Akshay Kumar was seen enjoying the dance performance by Ranveer Singh.
Ranveer Singh’s dance performance, which included the ‘Vaathi Coming’ from Master and 'Naatu Naatu' from RRR, was the perfect start of the electric evening of the IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony.
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and General Secretary Jay Shah then receive a certificate as IPL created a Guinness world record for world’s largest cricket jersey.
The 1983 World Cup title win, Virender Sehwag's triple-ton, Sachin Tendulkar becoming the first male cricketer to hit an ODI double-century, India's ODI World Cup win in 2011, India's Champions Trophy win in 2013, and more were all featured in a video.
AR Rahman, the Academy Award winner, was the star of the show at the IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony. AR Rahman took the stage alongside a number of well-known singers and artists. He started with 'Vande Mataram.'
Rahman performed to commemorate India's eight decades of cricket. Rahman performed the Yuva chartbuster to describe Indian cricket's progress in the 1970s, and he performed Lagaan's 'Baar Baar Haan' as the narrative shifted to the 1989s.
AR Rahman enlisted the help of popular rapper Blaaze to get the audience up and dancing. Mohit Chouhan, Neeti Mohan, Sivamani, Sasha Tripathi, and Shweta Mohan were also among the musicians who accompanied AR Rahman.
With Jai Ho, AR Rahman amplified the excitement, which was followed by Rang De Basanti. As the enthusiasm levels soared, Ranveer Singh took a loop around the stadium.
Meanwhile, Ranveer shook hands with R Ashwin during the performance and almost pulled the Rajasthan Royals bowler to dance alongside him.
"Have a great game. God bless you all. Jai Ho," said AR Rahman as the maestro brought his musical show to a close.
