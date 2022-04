Delhi Capitals on Sunday lost the toss against Kolkata Knight Riders, which is currently at the top of the league with six points from four outings. Capitals skipper said Rishabh Pant, “Wicket is absolutely looking very nice. Gets frustrating when you lose close matches but have to learn from your mistakes and keep moving. Definitely a big relief - no dew. One change - Nortje out, Khaleel in."

On Saturday, speaking about the game, Delhi Capitals' fast bowling coach James Hopes said: "Kolkata Knight Riders are a good team and they showed that especially in the back half of the last IPL when they went on to make the final. They have two world-class spinners surrounded by a very solid pace attack and some batters who are match-winners. We'll devise our best plan and we'll look to win the key moments."

Check squads here:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (c), Sam Billings (wk), Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakaravarthy, Tim Southee, Aaron Finch, Mohammad Nabi, Sheldon Jackson, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Shivam Mavi, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje, Mandeep Singh, Srikar Bharat, Tim Seifert, Lungi Ngidi, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Khaleel Ahmed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal

