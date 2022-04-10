IPL 2022, KKR vs DC: Shreyas Iyer wins toss, elects to bowl; Delhi drop Nortje

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Under new captain Shreyas Iyer, Kolkata are sitting at the top of the league with six points from four outings, their only loss coming against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Delhi Capitals on Sunday lost the toss against Kolkata Knight Riders, which is currently at the top of the league with six points from four outings. Capitals skipper said Rishabh Pant, “Wicket is absolutely looking very nice. Gets frustrating when you lose close matches but have to learn from your mistakes and keep moving. Definitely a big relief - no dew. One change - Nortje out, Khaleel in."
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Delhi Capitals on Sunday lost the toss against Kolkata Knight Riders, which is currently at the top of the league with six points from four outings. Capitals skipper said Rishabh Pant, “Wicket is absolutely looking very nice. Gets frustrating when you lose close matches but have to learn from your mistakes and keep moving. Definitely a big relief - no dew. One change - Nortje out, Khaleel in."
On Saturday, speaking about the game, Delhi Capitals' fast bowling coach James Hopes said: "Kolkata Knight Riders are a good team and they showed that especially in the back half of the last IPL when they went on to make the final. They have two world-class spinners surrounded by a very solid pace attack and some batters who are match-winners. We'll devise our best plan and we'll look to win the key moments."
On Saturday, speaking about the game, Delhi Capitals' fast bowling coach James Hopes said: "Kolkata Knight Riders are a good team and they showed that especially in the back half of the last IPL when they went on to make the final. They have two world-class spinners surrounded by a very solid pace attack and some batters who are match-winners. We'll devise our best plan and we'll look to win the key moments."
Check squads here:
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Check squads here:
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (c), Sam Billings (wk), Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakaravarthy, Tim Southee, Aaron Finch, Mohammad Nabi, Sheldon Jackson, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Shivam Mavi, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar