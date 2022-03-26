IPL 2022: Mumbai Police to provide green corridors for smooth movement players

Mumbai Traffic Police's joint commissioner Rajvardhan Sinha said police personnel are ready with plans for transporting players and regulating traffic during the IPL matches. The city police will monitor the signal system on the route of teams and will ensure a smooth flow of traffic, he said. "We are ensuring that IPL teams reach the stadiums from their hotels for games as well as for practice in time, and at the same time, common people should not suffer," he said, adding that no route will be blocked for the movement of teams.