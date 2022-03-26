IPL 2022: Mumbai Police to provide green corridors for smooth movement players

As the first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is set to begin on Saturday, March 26, the Mumbai Police has introduced a special corridor for the movement of buses of the players to ensure their safety. According to the Mumbai police, green corridors will be provided for the movement of buses for the cricketers for the IPL 2022 season to ensure they reach the venues on time and do not get stuck in the city's traffic.
This year all IPL league matches are being held in two cities – Mumbai and Pune. More than 1,000 police personnel including traffic police will be deployed for the matches. Each IPL team will be provided (police) escort and security as some of the matches are (scheduled) during peak hours.
The league matches starting this evening will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne stadium- both in south Mumbai, DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai and MCA Stadium in Pune.
The distance between south Mumbai and D Y Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai is around 35 km and considering traffic-related issues, Mumbai Police will coordinate with their counterparts in Navi Mumbai for smooth traffic movement.
For matches to be played at Wankhede and Brabourne stadiums, police will take precautionary measures to avoid traffic jams considering that Marine Drive and Churchgate stations are located nearby.
According to the PTI news agency, the Chennai Super Kings team is stationed at hotel Trident and Delhi Capitals at Taj Palace, both in south Mumbai. Gujarat Titans are residing at JW Marriott, Sahar, and KKR at ITC Grand Central, in Parel in Mumbai. Lucknow Super Giants are staying at Taj Vivanta in Navi Mumbai and Mumbai Indians at hotel Trident in the Bandra Kurla Complex. Punjab Kings are staying at hotel Renaissance in Powai, Rajasthan Royals at Grand Hyatt in Santacruz, Royal Challengers Bangalore at Taj Lands End in Bandra, Sunrisers Hyderabad at ITC Maratha, Sahar. The teams will travel to Navi Mumbai and Pune for the matches.
Mumbai Traffic Police's joint commissioner Rajvardhan Sinha said police personnel are ready with plans for transporting players and regulating traffic during the IPL matches. The city police will monitor the signal system on the route of teams and will ensure a smooth flow of traffic, he said. "We are ensuring that IPL teams reach the stadiums from their hotels for games as well as for practice in time, and at the same time, common people should not suffer," he said, adding that no route will be blocked for the movement of teams.
