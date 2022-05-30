Hardik Pandya, the captain of the Gujarat Titans, disclosed his plans after winning the IPL 2022 title. Hardik Pandya's all-round performance of 34 runs and three wickets propelled the Gujarat Titans to a seven-wicket victory over the inaugural winners Rajasthan in the IPL 2022 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Hardik won the IPL every time he reached the finals. Four times with the Mumbai Indians and now with the Gujarat Titans.

Hardik Pandya is now aiming to win the T20 World Cup. On three instances, the right-hander came close to capturing a world title for India, but all three ended in heartache. In 2016, his final over against Bangladesh propelled India to the T20 World Cup semi-finals, where they were defeated by West Indies.

"Absolutely to win the World Cup for India no matter what happens. I am going to give it everything I have. Always been that kind of guy, to put the team first. For me, the goal will be simple, to make sure my team gets it the most," said the Gujarat Titans skipper in the post-match press conference.

"Playing for India has always been a kind of dream come true no matter how many games I have played. It has always been a pleasure for me to represent the country. The kind of love and support I have got is only from the Indian team's point of view. Long term, short term, I want to win the World Cup no matter what happens," added Hardik.

In the Champions Trophy final against Pakistan next year, he displayed some of his hitting abilities, but it was too little and too late. In the semi-final of the 2019 world cup, Hardik and Rishabh Pant carried out a mini rescue after three early wickets, but New Zealand eventually prevailed.

Talking about his debut captaincy win he said "Obviously, this will be a little special because I have won it as a captain. The four that I have won before this are equally special too. Winning the IPL is always special. I consider myself very lucky that I have played five finals and have lifted the trophy five times. Obviously, this will leave a legacy because we are a new franchise, playing for the first time, and we are champions in the first season. But the four that I have won before this were equally special."

Bowlers help you to win matches, Hardik Pandya said as he had this talk with coach Ashish Nehra that we should lean more towards the bowlers.

"Specifically, we both [Nehra and he] lean towards the bowlers. People say T20 is a batters' game but I have always maintained that bowlers win you matches. Because if the batters don't get a par score, if you have a gun bowling line-up, the bowlers can pull things back. We have always given ten runs fewer. Even when others have conceded 190, we have gone for ten fewer. Those ten runs win or lose you matches in the bigger picture," said Hardik Pandya.

"For me and Ashu pa [Nehra], when we were starting, we wanted to create a strong and experienced bowling unit. So that even if there are times when batters don't click, you can pull back with the bowling," he added.

(With ANI inputs)