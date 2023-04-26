IPL 2023: Arjun Tendulkar shuts down critics with impressive performance against Gujarat Titans2 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 10:21 AM IST
Arjun Tendulkar's figures against Gujarat Titans were impressive. He took one wicket while giving away nine runs in two overs.
Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, showed his potential in the recent Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans. Despite accusations of nepotism, Arjun delivered an impressive performance, taking a wicket and only conceding nine runs in two overs. He also hit his first six in the IPL, smashing seasoned bowler Mohit Sharma out of the park.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×