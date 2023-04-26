Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, showed his potential in the recent Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans. Despite accusations of nepotism, Arjun delivered an impressive performance, taking a wicket and only conceding nine runs in two overs. He also hit his first six in the IPL, smashing seasoned bowler Mohit Sharma out of the park.

While Arjun has faced criticism for his bowling speed, which was as low as 107.2 kmph, former Australia pacer Brett Lee advised him to ignore the critics and focus on his game. ""You will have people criticise almost everything. If you look at Sandeep Sharma, he has been bowling at 120 kph.

Arjun is bowling way faster than that. He is only 23 years of age and he has got his whole career ahead of him. My advice will be don't listen to critics," Brett Lee said.

Meanwhile, some Mumbai Indians fans criticised team captain Rohit Sharma for choosing Cameron Green to bowl the death overs against the Titans instead of Arjun. However, former Australia cricketer Tom Moody defended the decision, stating that Green was an international bowler and had been chosen for that reason.

Moody said that the 23-year-old youngster did his job and that Arjun was an “extra bowler" in the Mumbai lineup. “You can't argue when the cows come home, ‘oh he should’ve bowled the death over instead of Green!'. Green's the international bowler, and he has bowled poorly," Moody said.

Arjun's performance against GT was a marked improvement from his previous match against Punjab Kings, where he conceded 48 runs in three overs, including 31 runs in one over, making it the second-most expensive over by an MI bowler. Despite this setback, Arjun has shown promise and managed to shut down his critics with his performance against the Titans.