Home / News / India /  IPL 2023: Arjun Tendulkar shuts down critics with impressive performance against Gujarat Titans
Back

IPL 2023: Arjun Tendulkar shuts down critics with impressive performance against Gujarat Titans

2 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 10:21 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Mumbai Indians' Arjun Tendulkar appeals successfully for the dismissal of Gujarat Titans' Wriddhiman Saha (not pictured) during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 25, 2023. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP) (AFP)Premium
Mumbai Indians' Arjun Tendulkar appeals successfully for the dismissal of Gujarat Titans' Wriddhiman Saha (not pictured) during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 25, 2023. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP) (AFP)

Arjun Tendulkar's figures against Gujarat Titans were impressive. He took one wicket while giving away nine runs in two overs.

Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, showed his potential in the recent Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans. Despite accusations of nepotism, Arjun delivered an impressive performance, taking a wicket and only conceding nine runs in two overs. He also hit his first six in the IPL, smashing seasoned bowler Mohit Sharma out of the park.

While Arjun has faced criticism for his bowling speed, which was as low as 107.2 kmph, former Australia pacer Brett Lee advised him to ignore the critics and focus on his game. ""You will have people criticise almost everything. If you look at Sandeep Sharma, he has been bowling at 120 kph. 

Arjun is bowling way faster than that. He is only 23 years of age and he has got his whole career ahead of him. My advice will be don't listen to critics," Brett Lee said.

Also Read: Arjun Tendulkar beats dad Sachin's IPL records

Meanwhile, some Mumbai Indians fans criticised team captain Rohit Sharma for choosing Cameron Green to bowl the death overs against the Titans instead of Arjun. However, former Australia cricketer Tom Moody defended the decision, stating that Green was an international bowler and had been chosen for that reason.

Moody said that the 23-year-old youngster did his job and that Arjun was an “extra bowler" in the Mumbai lineup. “You can't argue when the cows come home, ‘oh he should’ve bowled the death over instead of Green!'. Green's the international bowler, and he has bowled poorly," Moody said.

Also Read: Arjun Tendulkar picked by Mumbai Indians for 30 lakh

Arjun's performance against GT was a marked improvement from his previous match against Punjab Kings, where he conceded 48 runs in three overs, including 31 runs in one over, making it the second-most expensive over by an MI bowler. Despite this setback, Arjun has shown promise and managed to shut down his critics with his performance against the Titans.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout