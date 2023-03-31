The 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will kickstart from today from 7.30 pm IST with a mouth-watering clash of star-studded defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) and four-time champions Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

MS Dhoni knows the template of IPL success only too well, at 42, playing from IPL to IPL. There have been blips here and there, like last time when CSK failed to qualify for the play-offs but even with shut eyes, one can vouch that there was no fault in planning but the execution wasn't on expected lines.

On Friday, as the 16th edition starts, it will be very different from earlier ones as 12 players per side will take part in the pitched battle at the Motera Stadium with the 'Impact Player' rule coming into play for the first time.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who maneuvers his resources having put in a lot of thought into his actions, might well make himself the 'Impact Player' if need be during chases.

Meanwhile, 2022 was Hardik Pandya's first year as an IPL captain and despite his flamboyance on and off the field, he did invoke a certain sense of calm in Titans' campaign that had the an identical start to finish tempo, unmatched by any other team. Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans will be facing a huge weight of expectations after clinching the title in their debut season.

Here are the live streaming details of the IPL 2023 match GT vs CSK:

Where is the IPL 2023 match, Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings?.

The IPL 2023 match, Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

At what time does the IPL 2023 match, Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings start?

The IPL 2023 match, Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings will start at 7:30 pm IST on Friday (March 31).

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2023 match, Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings?.

The IPL match between Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings will be broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2023 match, Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings?.

The live streaming of the IPL 2023 match, Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings will be available on Jio Cinema.

Gujarat Titans Squad: Abhinav Manohar, Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya(c), Rahul Tewatia, Matthew Wade(w), Rashid Khan, Shivam Mavi, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal, Srikar Bharat, Wriddhiman Saha, Sai Sudharsan, Urvil Patel, Vijay Shankar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Odean Smith, Jayant Yadav, Joshua Little, Darshan Nalkande, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Pradeep Sangwan

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwaine Pretorius, Deepak Chahar, Simarjeet Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Bhagath Varma, Tushar Deshpande, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Akash Singh.

*With agency inputs