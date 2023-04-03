After losing their opening match, Chennai Super Kings will return to their den -- the MA Chidambaram stadium -- for the first home match of the season against Lucknow Super Giants here on Monday and aim to pick up a win.

When Mahendra Singh Dhoni leads his team here, the four-time champion will, without a doubt, receive a rapturous welcome as CSK return to the Chepauk after nearly four years.

Up against the four-time champions are the KL Rahul-led LSG, who must have been buoyed by the comprehensive win over Delhi Capitals on Saturday night.

Kyle Mayers launched a furious assault at the top for the Super Giants and his performance would be crucial on a wicket not so conducive for over-the-top aggression.

Skipper Rahul, who has been under scrutiny in recent times for an extended run of below-par scores, Nicholas Pooras and Marcus Stoinis would be the other key batters for LSG.

The pacey Mark Wood, who dented Delhi's hopes with his triple strike, will be the one CSK batters would be wary of. His searing pace could cause a few problems for the home team's strong batting unit.

Where is the IPL 2023 match, CSK vs LSG?

The IPL 2023 match between CSK and LSG will take place in MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

When will the CSK vs LSG start?

The IPL 2023 match, CSK vs LSG, will start at 7:30 pm IST on Monday (April 3).

How to watch it on TV

How to watch it on TV

How to watch live streaming

How to watch live streaming

Likely playing XI CSK vs LSG

Here's LSG's likely XI vs CSK according to Hindustan Times

Openers: KL Rahul (C), Kyle Mayers.

Middle-order: Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Ayush Badoni.

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya.

Bowlers: Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Jaydev Unadkat, Mark Wood.