IPL 2023 Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants preview, probable teams, live streaming details and more1 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 01:48 PM IST
- CSK vs LSG IPL match: An interesting battle is in the offing with the bowlers holding the key to the outcome
After losing their opening match, Chennai Super Kings will return to their den -- the MA Chidambaram stadium -- for the first home match of the season against Lucknow Super Giants here on Monday and aim to pick up a win.
