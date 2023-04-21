Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face off against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on April 21. The two teams have previously met 18 times, with CSK winning 13 of those clashes. CSK are currently placed third in the points table with three wins from their last five matches while SRH languish at the bottom (number nine) with four points.

CSK are coming into this game after a thrilling victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by eight runs. They posted a total of 226 runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs, thanks to half-centuries from Devon Conway and Shivam Dube. Conway scored 83 runs off 45 deliveries and was adjudged Player of the Match.

SRH may play a third spinner in the team, given the pitch conditions. However, skipper Aiden Markram has stated that the decision will be taken only after analysing the surface. According to him, it would be “silly" not to try another spinner if the pitch is conducive to spin bowling.

The encounter between CSK and SRH promises to be a thrilling match, with both teams looking to secure a crucial victory. CSK will be hoping to continue their winning momentum while SRH will be eager to turn their fortunes around and climb up the points table.

CSK vs SRH key players

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway, who have a strike rate above 150 against SRH, will be key batters for CSK. Seasoned Chennai all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will also be crucial to their chances. MS Dhoni, as always, will be at the centre of attention whenever he is on the field.

For SRH, skipper Markram, along with Harry Brook and Henrich Klassen, will be the key players. Washington Sundar may play a significant role if the pitch favours spin bowling.

CSK vs SRH pitch report

The pitch is expected to be batting-friendly, with good assistance for batters throughout the game. The surface’s hardness deteriorates as the game progresses, making it ideal for spinners. Pacers are unlikely to get much assistance from the surface, as there is very little grass covering.

Where is the IPL 2023 match, CSK vs SRH?

The IPL 2023 match, Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, will take place at the M A Chidambaram Stadium, also known as the Chepauk Stadium, in Chennai,.

When will the CSK vs SRH match start?

The IPL 2023 match, Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, will start at 7:30 pm IST on Friday (April 21).

How to watch it on TV?

The IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch live streaming?

The live streaming of the IPL 2023 match, Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, will be available on Jio Cinema.