IPL 2023 CSK vs SRH: Will MS Dhoni outsmart Aiden Markram’s boys today? Match preview, key players, where and when to wa2 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 11:15 AM IST
MS Dhoni will be at the centre of attention as CSK and SRH square off on April 21.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face off against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on April 21. The two teams have previously met 18 times, with CSK winning 13 of those clashes. CSK are currently placed third in the points table with three wins from their last five matches while SRH languish at the bottom (number nine) with four points.
