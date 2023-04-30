On April 30, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will clash in a highly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) match. CSK has won five of their last eight games, while PBKS has only won four out of eight.
These two teams have played 28 matches against each other. CSK have won 16 matches while the Kings have won 12 matches so far.
CSK's top-order batsmen have been consistently performing, and they hope to continue their success in this game. New Zealand opener Devon Conway leads the team with 322 runs in eight matches, while his partner Ruturaj Gaikwad has contributed 317 runs in the same number of matches. Both players rank in the top five of the Orange Cap race.
PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan has scored 234 runs in five innings with a strike rate of 145 this season, and his team relies heavily on him. Although he missed a few games due to injury, he is still their top run-scorer. PBKS will need Dhawan to return to his pre-injury form soon to help them climb the table.
CSK vs PBKS pitch report
The MA Chidambaram pitch is known for being slow and favouring spin bowlers. However, recent matches have seen batsmen performing well, taking advantage of the small dimensions of the ground.
Where is the IPL 2023 match, CSK vs PBKS?
The IPL 2023 match, Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, also known as the Chepauk Stadium, in Chennai.
When will the CSK vs PBKS match start?
The IPL 2023 match, Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, will start at 3:30 PM IST on Sunday (April 30).
How to watch it on TV?
The IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings will be broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.
How to watch live streaming?
The live streaming of the IPL 2023 match, Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, will be available on Jio Cinema.
