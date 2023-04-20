In what promises to be an exciting clash, Delhi Capitals (DC) will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on April 20. While KKR have two wins out of five matches, DC are yet to win a single game in the tournament, placing them at the bottom of the table. The two teams have previously met 31 times, with KKR winning 16 and DC winning 14.

DC's upcoming game against KKR is crucial for their chances of advancing in the tournament, as they have yet to score any points. However, KKR will be looking to bounce back from two consecutive losses and climb the rankings. With the potential for high-scoring games and exciting performances from some of the IPL's brightest young talents, fans are sure to be in for a treat.

KKR, on the other hand, have found a number of young heroes like Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Suyash Sharma and Varun Chakravarthy. Their star all-rounder Andre Russell has, however, yet to find his form.

KKR have been effectively using Venkatesh Iyer as an impact player. Iyer earlier scored a century and became the first player since Brendon McCullum’s 158 in 2008.ow, fans will expect Rinku Singh to hit a ton.

DC vs KKR key players

Captain David Warner has been the standout performer for DC this season, with the middle-order failing to live up to expectations. However, they will be looking to turn things around against KKR in their upcoming match.

The Knight Riders, on the other hand, have several young talents in the form of Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Suyash Sharma and Varun Chakravarthy. Although Andre Russell is yet to hit his stride, KKR have had some notable victories, with Iyer scoring a century in a recent game.

DC vs KKR pitch report

The pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi is conducive to batting, with shorter boundaries and the potential for high-scoring games. Spinners may find some purchase on the surface. However, chasing sides have had the advantage at this venue, with 10 out of 13 games resulting in a victory for the team batting second. The weather is expected to be hot and humid as the two teams face off.

Where is the IPL 2023 match, DC vs KKR?

The IPL 2023 match, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

When will the DC vs KKR match start?

The IPL 2023 match, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, will start at 7:30 pm IST on Thursday (April 20).

How to watch it on TV?

The IPL match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch live streaming?

The live streaming of the IPL 2023 match, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, will be available on Jio Cinema.