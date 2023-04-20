IPL 2023 DC vs KKR: Will Andre Russell find his form today? Match preview, key players, where and when to watch3 min read . 01:50 PM IST
The DC vs KKR match will take place on April 20.
The DC vs KKR match will take place on April 20.
In what promises to be an exciting clash, Delhi Capitals (DC) will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on April 20. While KKR have two wins out of five matches, DC are yet to win a single game in the tournament, placing them at the bottom of the table. The two teams have previously met 31 times, with KKR winning 16 and DC winning 14.
In what promises to be an exciting clash, Delhi Capitals (DC) will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on April 20. While KKR have two wins out of five matches, DC are yet to win a single game in the tournament, placing them at the bottom of the table. The two teams have previously met 31 times, with KKR winning 16 and DC winning 14.
DC's upcoming game against KKR is crucial for their chances of advancing in the tournament, as they have yet to score any points. However, KKR will be looking to bounce back from two consecutive losses and climb the rankings. With the potential for high-scoring games and exciting performances from some of the IPL's brightest young talents, fans are sure to be in for a treat.
DC's upcoming game against KKR is crucial for their chances of advancing in the tournament, as they have yet to score any points. However, KKR will be looking to bounce back from two consecutive losses and climb the rankings. With the potential for high-scoring games and exciting performances from some of the IPL's brightest young talents, fans are sure to be in for a treat.
KKR, on the other hand, have found a number of young heroes like Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Suyash Sharma and Varun Chakravarthy. Their star all-rounder Andre Russell has, however, yet to find his form.
KKR, on the other hand, have found a number of young heroes like Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Suyash Sharma and Varun Chakravarthy. Their star all-rounder Andre Russell has, however, yet to find his form.
KKR have been effectively using Venkatesh Iyer as an impact player. Iyer earlier scored a century and became the first player since Brendon McCullum’s 158 in 2008.ow, fans will expect Rinku Singh to hit a ton.
KKR have been effectively using Venkatesh Iyer as an impact player. Iyer earlier scored a century and became the first player since Brendon McCullum’s 158 in 2008.ow, fans will expect Rinku Singh to hit a ton.
Captain David Warner has been the standout performer for DC this season, with the middle-order failing to live up to expectations. However, they will be looking to turn things around against KKR in their upcoming match.
Captain David Warner has been the standout performer for DC this season, with the middle-order failing to live up to expectations. However, they will be looking to turn things around against KKR in their upcoming match.
The Knight Riders, on the other hand, have several young talents in the form of Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Suyash Sharma and Varun Chakravarthy. Although Andre Russell is yet to hit his stride, KKR have had some notable victories, with Iyer scoring a century in a recent game.
The Knight Riders, on the other hand, have several young talents in the form of Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Suyash Sharma and Varun Chakravarthy. Although Andre Russell is yet to hit his stride, KKR have had some notable victories, with Iyer scoring a century in a recent game.
The pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi is conducive to batting, with shorter boundaries and the potential for high-scoring games. Spinners may find some purchase on the surface. However, chasing sides have had the advantage at this venue, with 10 out of 13 games resulting in a victory for the team batting second. The weather is expected to be hot and humid as the two teams face off.
The pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi is conducive to batting, with shorter boundaries and the potential for high-scoring games. Spinners may find some purchase on the surface. However, chasing sides have had the advantage at this venue, with 10 out of 13 games resulting in a victory for the team batting second. The weather is expected to be hot and humid as the two teams face off.
The IPL 2023 match, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
The IPL 2023 match, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
The IPL 2023 match, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, will start at 7:30 pm IST on Thursday (April 20).
The IPL 2023 match, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, will start at 7:30 pm IST on Thursday (April 20).
The IPL match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.
The IPL match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.
The live streaming of the IPL 2023 match, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, will be available on Jio Cinema.
The live streaming of the IPL 2023 match, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, will be available on Jio Cinema.