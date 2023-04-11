IPL 2023 Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians preview, probable teams, live streaming details and more2 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 09:43 AM IST
Neither Delhi Capitals nor Mumbai Indians have managed to score any point at IPL 2023 so far.
At their home stadium in New Delhi, Delhi Capitals will play Mumbai Indians in an effort to claim their first victory in IPL 2023. Mumbai, five-time IPL champions, are currently mired in ninth place in the standings with zero points to their name. They most recently lost to Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets. Delhi are in a similar position with a three-game winless streak and a poor net run rate of -2.092. Indians' net run rate, which is -1.394, is marginally superior.
