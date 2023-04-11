At their home stadium in New Delhi, Delhi Capitals will play Mumbai Indians in an effort to claim their first victory in IPL 2023. Mumbai, five-time IPL champions, are currently mired in ninth place in the standings with zero points to their name. They most recently lost to Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets. Delhi are in a similar position with a three-game winless streak and a poor net run rate of -2.092. Indians' net run rate, which is -1.394, is marginally superior.

For Delhi, Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel are in great shape and will probably be crucial against Mumbai. David Warner’s strike rate is a major cause for concern even though the Delhi skipper is one of the leading run scorers at the moment. Additionally troubling, the squad needs to address Prithvi Shaw's form right away.

The bowling and batting of Mumbai Indians haven't looked particularly strong thus far, and the form of Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma is also a major cause for concern. Rohit has acknowledged that senior players in the team must perform now.

DC vs MI pitch report

The Arun Jaitley Stadium, previously known as Feroz Shah Kotla stadium, has played host to 78 IPL games so far. The chasing team triumphed in 43 while the side batting first won in 35. The outfield is frequently speedy, but the boundaries are small and the stadium is normally slower in character. As a result, spin bowlers may profit from the slower quality of the pitch, while the team batting first will attempt to score approximately 170 runs and challenge the chasing side. The average first-inning score at this venue is 166 runs, with the highest being 231 and the lowest 66, both scored by the home team.

Where is the IPL 2023 match, DC vs MI?

The IPL 2023 match, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians will take place at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

When will the DC vs MI match start?

The IPL 2023 match, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, will start at 7:30 pm IST on Tuesday (April 11).

How to watch it on TV?

The IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will be broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch live streaming?

The live streaming of the IPL 2023 match, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, will be available on Jio Cinema.