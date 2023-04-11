DC vs MI pitch report

The Arun Jaitley Stadium, previously known as Feroz Shah Kotla stadium, has played host to 78 IPL games so far. The chasing team triumphed in 43 while the side batting first won in 35. The outfield is frequently speedy, but the boundaries are small and the stadium is normally slower in character. As a result, spin bowlers may profit from the slower quality of the pitch, while the team batting first will attempt to score approximately 170 runs and challenge the chasing side. The average first-inning score at this venue is 166 runs, with the highest being 231 and the lowest 66, both scored by the home team.