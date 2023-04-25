Today marks a momentous occasion in the Indian Premier League (IPL), as the reigning champions, Gujarat Titans (GT), will take on the five-time champions, Mumbai Indians (MI), in a highly anticipated match on April 25. The match will pit two titans of the game, Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma, against each other, in a showdown of unparalleled proportions.

GT have a favourable record of winning four out of their six previous matches in the IPL 2023, whereas MI have won three of their six games. The gap between their points is merely two, and yet Pandya's men stand at fourth place on the points table while Rohit's team appears to be struggling at seventh place. In addition, MI are grappling with a low Net Run Rate (NRR) of -0.254.

Despite Suryakumar Yadav's resurgence with the bat, Mumbai's batting is in a slump, which has impacted the team's confidence heading into the crucial match. On the other hand, Piyush Chawla has been outstanding with the ball, but the entire team led by Rohit Sharma must demonstrate significant improvement.

In their previous match, GT successfully defended a paltry score of 135 runs against the formidable batting lineup of the Lucknow Super Giants. Furthermore, Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill are in exceptional form with the bat while Mohit Sharma has been impressive with his bowling.

GT vs MI fantasy cricket team

Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya (VC), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Cameron Green, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami

Disclaimer: The fantasy team mentioned above is for entertainment purposes only and can be used on any suitable online gaming platforms like Dream11, MPL, My11Circle, WinZO, Gamezy, Howzat, MyTeam11, and others. Please note that this list is not a recommendation and any decision to use it is solely at your discretion.

GT vs MI pitch report

The Narendra Modi Stadium is expected to host a high-scoring match, with the dew factor also influencing the outcome. The pitch is conducive to batting and generally favours spin bowlers over fast bowlers. Nonetheless, pacers can also utilise the conditions to their advantage by bowling in the appropriate zones.

This pitch has hosted 10 matches, with the team batting first emerging victorious in 6 of them, while the team bowling first has won 5 matches. The average score on this pitch is 160. Therefore, winning the toss and opting to bat first would be a wise decision.

Where is the IPL 2023 match, GT vs MI?

The IPL 2023 match, Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

When will the GT vs MI match start?

The IPL 2023 match, Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, will start at 7:30 pm IST on Tuesday (April 25).

How to watch it on TV?

The IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will be broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch live streaming?

The live streaming of the IPL 2023 match, Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, will be available on Jio Cinema.