IPL 2023 is set to begin on March 31 with a clash between heavyweights Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Gujarat Titans.The T20 cricket extravaganza will be played across 12 venues with the Narendra Modi Stadium hosting the opener on March 31 and the final of the tournament will be played on May 28 at the same venue in Ahmedabad.

In total 12 venues - Mohali, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur, Mumbai, Guwahati (Royals' second home) and Dharamsala (Kings' second home) will host the IPL 2023 matches.

IPL 2023: Full schedule

Date Time Match Venue

31-Mar-23 – 19.30 – Gujarat Titans v Chennai Super Kings – Ahmedabad

01-Apr-23 – 15.30 – Punjab Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders – Mohali

01-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Lucknow Super Giants v Delhi Capitals – Lucknow

02-Apr-23 – 15.30 – Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals – Hyderabad

02-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Royal Challengers Bangalore v Mumbai Indians – Bengaluru

03-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Chennai Super Kings v Lucknow Super Giants – Chennai

04-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Delhi Capitals v Gujarat Titans – Delhi

05-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Rajasthan Royals v Punjab Kings – Guwahati

06-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bangalore – Kolkata

07-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Lucknow Super Giants v Sunrisers Hyderabad – Lucknow

08-Apr-23 – 15.30 – Rajasthan Royals v Delhi Capitals – Guwahati

08-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings – Mumbai

09-Apr-23 – 15.30 – Gujarat Titans v Kolkata Knight Riders – Ahmedabad

09-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Sunrisers Hyderabad v Punjab Kings – Hyderabad

10-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Royal Challengers Bangalore v Lucknow Super Giants – Bengaluru

11-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians – Delhi

12-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals – Chennai

13-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Punjab Kings v Gujarat Titans – Mohali

14-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad – Kolkata

15-Apr-23 – 15.30 – Royal Challengers Bangalore v Delhi Capitals – Bengaluru

15-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Lucknow Super Giants v Punjab Kings – Lucknow

16-Apr-23 – 15.30 – Mumbai Indians v Kolkata Knight Riders – Mumbai

16-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Gujarat Titans v Rajasthan Royals – Ahmedabad

17-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Royal Challengers Bangalore v Chennai Super Kings – Bengaluru

18-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians – Hyderabad

19-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Rajasthan Royals v Lucknow Super Giants – Jaipur

20-Apr-23 – 15.30 – Punjab Kings v Royal Challengers Bangalore – Mohali

20-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Delhi Capitals v Kolkata Knight Riders – Delhi

21-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Chennai Super Kings v Sunrisers Hyderabad – Chennai

22-Apr-23 – 15.30 – Lucknow Super v Giants Gujarat Titans – Lucknow

22-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Mumbai Indians v Punjab Kings – Mumbai

23-Apr-23 – 15.30 – Royal Challengers Bangalore v Rajasthan Royals – Bengaluru

23-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Kolkata Knight Riders v Chennai Super Kings – Kolkata

24-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Sunrisers Hyderabad v Delhi Capitals – Hyderabad

25-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians – Ahmedabad

26-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Royal Challengers Bangalore v Kolkata Knight Riders – Bengaluru

27-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Rajasthan Royals v Chennai Super Kings – Jaipur

28-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Punjab Kings v Lucknow Super Giants – Mohali

29-Apr-23 – 15.30 – Kolkata Knight Riders v Gujarat Titans – Kolkata

29-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Delhi Capitals v Sunrisers Hyderabad – Delhi

30-Apr-23 – 15.30 – Chennai Super Kings v Punjab Kings – Chennai

30-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Mumbai Indians v Rajasthan Royals – Mumbai

01-May-23 – 19.30 – Lucknow Super Giants v Royal Challengers Bangalore – Lucknow

02-May-23 – 19.30 – Gujarat Titans v Delhi Capitals – Ahmedabad

03-May-23 – 19.30 – Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians – Mohali

04-May-23 – 15.30 – Lucknow Super Giants v Chennai Super Kings – Lucknow

04-May-23 – 19.30 – Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kolkata Knight Riders – Hyderabad

05-May-23 – 19.30 – Rajasthan Royals v Gujarat Titans – Jaipur

06-May-23 – 15.30 – Chennai Super Kings v Mumbai Indians – Chennai

06-May-23 – 19.30 – Delhi Capitals v Royal Challengers Bangalore – Delhi

07-May-23 – 15.30 – Gujarat Titans v Lucknow Super Giants – Ahmedabad

07-May-23 – 19.30 – Rajasthan Royals v Sunrisers Hyderabad – Jaipur

08-May-23 – 19.30 – Kolkata Knight Riders v Punjab Kings – Kolkata

09-May-23 – 19.30 – Mumbai Indians v Royal Challengers Bangalore – Mumbai

10-May-23 – 19.30 – Chennai Super Kings v Delhi Capitals – Chennai

11-May-23 – 19.30 – Kolkata Knight Riders v Rajasthan Royals – Kolkata

12-May-23 – 19.30 – Mumbai Indians v Gujarat Titans – Mumbai

13-May-23 – 15.30 – Sunrisers Hyderabad v Lucknow Super Giants – Hyderabad

13-May-23 – 19.30 – Delhi Capitals v Punjab Kings – Delhi

14-May-23 – 15.30 – Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bangalore – Jaipur

14-May-23 – 19.30 – Chennai Super Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders – Chennai

15-May-23 – 19.30 – Gujarat Titans v Sunrisers Hyderabad – Ahmedabad

16-May-23 – 19.30 – Lucknow Super Giants v Mumbai Indians – Lucknow

17-May-23 – 19.30 – Punjab Kings v Delhi Capitals – Dharamshala

18-May-23 – 19.30 – Sunrisers Hyderabad v Royal Challengers Bangalore – Hyderabad

19-May-23 – 19.30 – Punjab Kings v Rajasthan Royals – Dharamshala

20-May-23 – 15.30 – Delhi Capitals v Chennai Super Kings – Delhi

20-May-23 – 19.30 – Kolkata Knight Riders v Lucknow Super Giants – Kolkata

21-May-23 – 15.30 – Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad – Mumbai

21-May-23 – 19.30 – Royal Challengers Bangalore v Gujarat Titans – Bengaluru

