IPL 2023: Full list of matches, venues and match timings5 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 07:24 AM IST
IPL 2023: In total 12 venues - Mohali, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur, Mumbai, Guwahati (Royals' second home) and Dharamsala (Kings' second home) will host the IPL 2023 matches.
IPL 2023 is set to begin on March 31 with a clash between heavyweights Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Gujarat Titans.The T20 cricket extravaganza will be played across 12 venues with the Narendra Modi Stadium hosting the opener on March 31 and the final of the tournament will be played on May 28 at the same venue in Ahmedabad.
