On May 1, Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) will clash in a highly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) match. GT have won six of their last eight games while DC have only won two out of eight. These two teams have played two matches against each other. GT have won both the matches.

Despite being at the bottom of the table, the Capitals have shown significant improvement over the past two weeks, narrowly missing out on a hat-trick of wins after a close defeat to the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Their batting has been consistent, and their spinners have been impressive for the team.

The Titans appear to be strong in all aspects, but they are worried about Wriddhiman Saha's form. However, the team may have to include Saha in the lineup as they are limited to replacing a pure batter with an extra bowler in the second innings. It is more likely that they will stick with the same combination.

GT vs DC pitch report

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is known for providing a favourable pitch for fast-bowlers, with excellent bounce that has traditionally been exploited by pacers.

This pitch will likely benefit GT bowlers such as Joshua Little and Mohammed Shami, while South African pacer Anrich Nortje will need to perform well for DC, which will also rely on experienced bowler Ishant Sharma.

Where is the IPL 2023 match, GT vs DC?

The IPL 2023 match, Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, also known as the Motera Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

When will the GT vs DC match start?

The IPL 2023 match, Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, will start at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday (May 2).

How to watch it on TV?

The IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals will be broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch live streaming?

The live streaming of the IPL 2023 match, Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, will be available on Jio Cinema.