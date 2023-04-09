IPL 2023 Match no. 13 will be played between Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on April 9. The upcoming match between the Titans and the Knight Riders promises to be an exciting one. While Gujarat has the advantage of home conditions, KKR have the confidence of a thumping win in their previous game. The match could be influenced by the pitch conditions and the toss, making it an unpredictable affair.

Gujarat displayed an impressive performance in the ongoing IPL 2023 tournament, winning both their games. They are determined to continue their winning streak in the upcoming match. The team boasts of a formidable lineup, with Mohammad Shami, Alzarri Joseph and Josh Little providing a perfect combination of pace, skid, bounce, and swing.

Rashid Khan has been taking wickets consistently, while Hardik Pandya has proved to be a confident captain. Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill are in excellent form, and David Miller has brought his superb form from South Africa to India. They have the home advantage and are clear favourites for the upcoming clash.

On the other hand, KKR had a poor start to their IPL campaign, losing their first match to Punjab Kings. However, they bounced back in style in their second game, defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore by a massive 81 runs.

The team led by Nitish Rana has displayed great character, and they aim to carry the momentum in their upcoming match against the defending champions. Kolkata Knight Riders must prove that their win against Royal Challengers Bangalore was not a fluke.

GT vs KKR Pitch Report

The venue for the upcoming match has already witnessed a high-scoring match this season, where 178 runs were chased down by Titans. The ground dimensions are likely to favour the bowlers, and the pacers should receive ample help early on with the new ball. The dew factor could also influence the game, prompting the teams to prefer chasing upon winning the toss. The pitch is expected to be a batting-friendly one, with an average first innings score of 173 runs in the last five T20 matches.

Where is the IPL 2023 match, GT vs KKR?

The IPL 2023 match, Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders will take place at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

When will the GT vs KKR match start?

The IPL 2023 match, Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders, will start at 3:30 pm IST on Sunday (April 9).

How to watch it on TV?

The IPL match between Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch live streaming?

The live streaming of the IPL 2023 match, Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders, will be available on Jio Cinema.