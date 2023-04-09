IPL 2023 Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders preview, probable teams, live streaming details and more3 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 09:22 AM IST
KKR bounced back in style in their second game while GT have won both their matches.
IPL 2023 Match no. 13 will be played between Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on April 9. The upcoming match between the Titans and the Knight Riders promises to be an exciting one. While Gujarat has the advantage of home conditions, KKR have the confidence of a thumping win in their previous game. The match could be influenced by the pitch conditions and the toss, making it an unpredictable affair.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×