GT vs KKR Pitch Report

The venue for the upcoming match has already witnessed a high-scoring match this season, where 178 runs were chased down by Titans. The ground dimensions are likely to favour the bowlers, and the pacers should receive ample help early on with the new ball. The dew factor could also influence the game, prompting the teams to prefer chasing upon winning the toss. The pitch is expected to be a batting-friendly one, with an average first innings score of 173 runs in the last five T20 matches.