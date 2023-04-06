Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look to build on their early success in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, following their emphatic win against Mumbai Indians, as they prepare to face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens on April 6.

Meanwhile, Kolkata are still reeling from their seven-run defeat to Punjab Kings, via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method. After rain interrupted play during their chase, KKR were found to be seven runs behind the DLS par score, leaving the Nitish Rana-led side looking to make amends in their second game.

Jason Roy will be available for the Kolkata side in time for the game, but Litton Das will only arrive after the ongoing Test against Ireland, and Lockie Ferguson, who missed the first match, is unlikely to play.

RCB will still be without Wanindu Hasaranga and Josh Hazlewood, who are yet to join the squad, and Rajat Patidar has been ruled out of the tournament. Reece Topley, who impressed in the last game with a searing yorker to dismiss Cameron Green, has hurt his right shoulder and will not be available for the upcoming match. David Willey may be called upon as a like-for-like replacement.

Despite the absence of key players, RCB are in high spirits after their opening victory, and will look to take advantage of Kolkata's shaky start to the tournament. Historically, Kolkata has had the upper hand over RCB in the IPL head-to-head records, but the Bangalore-based team will be looking to turn the tables this season.

KKR vs RCB Pitch Report

Eden Gardens, Kolkata has played host to 77 IPL matches so far, with the chasing team winning 45 times and the team batting first winning 31 times. One game was concluded with no result. The average first-inning score at the venue is 160 runs.

The record for the highest total score at Eden Gardens is held by the home team KKR, which scored 232 runs against Mumbai Indians in 2019. On the other hand, the lowest total score at the venue is held by RCB, who were dismissed for just 49 runs against KKR in 2017.

As RCB take on KKR at Eden Gardens, both teams will be eager to win the toss and elect to bowl first. The upcoming match between the two sides is expected to be a high-scoring affair, given the batting prowess of both teams.

Where is the IPL 2023 match, KKR vs RCB?

The IPL 2023 match, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place at Eden Garden in Kolkata.

When will the KKR vs RCB match start?

The IPL 2023 match, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, will start at 7:30 pm IST on Thursday (April 6).

How to watch it on TV?

The IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch live streaming?

The live streaming of the IPL 2023 match, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, will be available on Jio Cinema.