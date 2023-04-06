IPL 2023 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore preview, probable teams, live streaming details and more2 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 09:34 AM IST
IPL 2023 Match no. 9 will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 6.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look to build on their early success in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, following their emphatic win against Mumbai Indians, as they prepare to face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens on April 6.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×