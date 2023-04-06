RCB will still be without Wanindu Hasaranga and Josh Hazlewood, who are yet to join the squad, and Rajat Patidar has been ruled out of the tournament. Reece Topley, who impressed in the last game with a searing yorker to dismiss Cameron Green, has hurt his right shoulder and will not be available for the upcoming match. David Willey may be called upon as a like-for-like replacement.