Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are all set to clash in the 19th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on April 14 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. This encounter has always been exciting, and this year promises to be no different.

KKR holds a significant edge over SRH as they have won 23 out of their 31 encounters. The Knight Riders are in a great position this season, having won two out of their three games so far, and are currently placed third on the points table. With a net run rate of +1.375, they seem to be in excellent form.

The Sunrisers, on the other hand, have struggled to find their form this season, with just one win out of three games, placing them second last on the points table. Their net run rate of -1.502 indicates that they have to put up a good fight to turn things around.

KKR will enter the game on a high after their thrilling victory in the last match, thanks to Rinku Singh's heroics. They have scored two 200-plus runs this season, one of which they chased and the other they defended. This has certainly boosted their confidence.

The Sunrisers must take inspiration from their victory against Punjab Kings. The trio of Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, and Rahul Tripathi played vital roles in that game, and they will be crucial to the team's success in the upcoming match. They will also be depending on Mayank Markande, who bowled a spell of 4 for 15 in their previous game.

KKR vs SRH Pitch Report

Eden Gardens is expected to be hot and dry, with a temperature of around 41 degrees at 8 PM and 33% humidity. The team batting second has a good record on this ground, maintaining a 60% winning percentage. The pitch at Eden Gardens is known for being batting-friendly, and it consistently produces high-scoring games.

Spinners could also play a significant role towards the end of the match. Both the captains will be keen to win the toss and bowl first.

Where is the IPL 2023 match, KKR vs SRH?

The IPL 2023 match, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, will take place at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

When will the KKR vs SRH match start?

The IPL 2023 match, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, will start at 7:30 pm IST on Friday (April 14).

How to watch it on TV?

The IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch live streaming?

The live streaming of the IPL 2023 match, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, will be available on Jio Cinema.