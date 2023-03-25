IPL 2023 loses sponsors as startups, unicorns rationalise costs5 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2023, 10:50 AM IST
While IPL 2022 belonged to startups, IPL 2023 is losing many prominent names as sponsors in the startup arena.
Many companies in the consumer internet sector that have been major sponsors and advertisers during previous Indian Premier League (IPL) tournaments are sitting out this year's edition due to the so-called funding winter and an overall reset in the technology industry globally. This includes Byju's, Unacademy, PhonePe, Amazon Prime, Pristyn Care, Zepto, Ather Energy, Niyo and Spotify, among others.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×