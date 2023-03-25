IPL 2023 loses sponsors as startups, unicorns rationalise costs

Venture Intelligence data shows that venture funding into Indian startups fell by a third to $23.9 billion in 2022, from $35.5 billion in 2021, leading startups and unicorns to rationalise their costs and cut down on expenditures. In April 2022, venture capital funds' investments in startups fell by 27%, to $1.6 billion over 82 acquisitions, according to a report by the industry group IVCA and EY.