The Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set for a thrilling encounter between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) on April 22. Both teams are relative newcomers to the IPL, having joined last year, and have played each other twice before, with GT emerging victorious both times.

LSG, currently sitting at the number two position on the points table, will host GT in Lucknow for the first time. GT, the reigning champions, are currently at the number four spot. The clash between these two teams promises to be an exciting one.

Both teams boast strong batting line-ups, and a high-scoring match is anticipated. However, given the impressive form of both teams' bowlers, it could be a tight contest.

LSG vs GT key players

Kyle Mayers has been LSG's top performer with 219 runs in six games, including three half-centuries. KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis have also contributed with important half-centuries in crucial moments. Mark Wood has been among the wickets for LSG, taking 11 wickets in just four games and is in contention for the IPL 2023 Purple Cap.

Shubman Gill, on the other hand, has been in excellent form for GT, scoring 228 runs in just five matches at an impressive average of 45.60. Rashid Khan has been exceptional with the ball, taking 11 wickets in five games. Sai Sudharsan has played crucial innings for the team, scoring two half-centuries, while Mohammed Shami has been among the wickets, picking up 10 in five games.

LSG vs GT pitch report

The match will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, which is known for its black soil pitches that favour the pacers. However, spinners are expected to play a role during the middle overs. Dew could also be a factor in night matches, making it difficult for bowlers to grip the ball during the second innings.

Also Read: Tim Cook watches IPL match with Sonam Kapoor in Delhi

The team that wins the toss is likely to opt to bowl first, given the relative ease of chasing targets at this venue.

Where is the IPL 2023 match, LSG vs GT?

The IPL 2023 match, Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, will take place at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Sports City in Lucknow.

When will the LSG vs GT match start?

The IPL 2023 match, Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, will start at 3:30 pm IST on Saturday (April 22).

How to watch it on TV?

The IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans will be broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch live streaming?

The live streaming of the IPL 2023 match, Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, will be available on Jio Cinema.