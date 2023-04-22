Shubman Gill, on the other hand, has been in excellent form for GT, scoring 228 runs in just five matches at an impressive average of 45.60. Rashid Khan has been exceptional with the ball, taking 11 wickets in five games. Sai Sudharsan has played crucial innings for the team, scoring two half-centuries, while Mohammed Shami has been among the wickets, picking up 10 in five games.