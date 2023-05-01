If Marcus Stoinis misses the next match for LSG, it could turn out to be a blessing in disguise for Quinton de Kock, who is yet to play in this season. The absence of Stoinis would provide an opportunity for De Kock to replace him in the team. He can be deployed as an opener alongside Rahul, while the in-form Kyle Mayers can bat at number three.

