Home / News / India /  IPL 2023 LSG vs RCB preview: Where to watch, live-streaming details and more

IPL 2023 LSG vs RCB preview: Where to watch, live-streaming details and more

2 min read . 12:50 PM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay
It's Virat Kohli vs KL Rahul on May 1.

The LSG vs RCB match will take place on May 1 at 7:30 PM.

On May 1, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will clash in a highly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) match. LSG have won five of their last eight games while RCB have only won four out of eight.

These two teams have played three matches against each other. RCB have won two matches while the Super Giants have won one match so far.

If Marcus Stoinis misses the next match for LSG, it could turn out to be a blessing in disguise for Quinton de Kock, who is yet to play in this season. The absence of Stoinis would provide an opportunity for De Kock to replace him in the team. He can be deployed as an opener alongside Rahul, while the in-form Kyle Mayers can bat at number three.

On the other hand, it is expected that Virat Kohli will continue to lead RCB, with Faf du Plessis being used as an "Impact Player" in the upcoming match. Despite having the option of using the rule to its full potential, RCB have refrained from doing so in the last three games to ensure that du Plessis only bats and Harshal Patel only bowls.

LSG vs RCB pitch report

The temperature and humidity levels are expected to be high, which could add to the players' difficulties. The Ekana Cricket Stadium is renowned for its black soil pitches that significantly benefit pacers, with spinners also expected to showcase their abilities during the middle overs. 

Also, the presence of dew may pose a challenge for bowlers, particularly during the second innings.

Where is the IPL 2023 match, LSG vs RCB?

The IPL 2023 match, Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, will take place at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, also known as Ekana Cricket Stadium, in Lucknow.

When will the LSG vs RCB match start?

The IPL 2023 match, Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, will start at 7:30 PM IST on Monday (May 1).

How to watch it on TV?

The IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch live streaming?

The live streaming of the IPL 2023 match, Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, will be available on Jio Cinema.

