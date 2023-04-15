The stage is set for an exciting face-off between the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) match. The game, scheduled for April 15, will take place at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, also known as Ekana Cricket Stadium, in Lucknow. Cricket enthusiasts can expect an exciting game of cricket, with both teams giving their best to secure a win.

With the competition heating up, LSG stand comfortably at number two while Punjab Kings sit down at number six. In their last game, Lucknow registered a thrilling win over Royal Challengers Bangalore, winning by one wicket.

On the other hand, Punjab Kings are coming into the game having lost back-to-back matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans.

The Kings are not likely to see a change in their playing 11, as Liam Livingstone is not yet match-fit and will be sitting on the bench.

Meanwhile, LSG's batting unit chased down the score in a thrilling fashion on the last ball of the game with Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran as the major contributors to the franchise. The KL Rahul-led outfit is expected to bring Quinton de Kock into their playing eleven, replacing Kyle Mayers.

The upcoming match promises to be an exciting contest, with both teams determined to win. LSG's recent victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has boosted their morale, and they will aim to maintain their winning momentum. Meanwhile, PBKS will look to bounce back from their recent losses and climb up the table.

LSG vs PBKS pitch report

The pitch at the Ekana Stadium has been unpredictable, with the track being slow and dry in the last game, offering a lot of assistance to the spinners. Keeping the last game in mind, the captain who wins the toss will most likely choose to field first. With no sight in rain, Lucknow is expected to be hot (42 degrees) and dry (35% humidity) when this match is played.

Where is the IPL 2023 match, LSG vs PBKS?

The IPL 2023 match, Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, will take place at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

When will the LSG vs PBKS match start?

The IPL 2023 match, Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, will start at 7:30 pm IST on Saturday (April 15).

How to watch it on TV?

The IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings will be broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch live streaming?

The live streaming of the IPL 2023 match, Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, will be available on Jio Cinema.