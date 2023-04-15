LSG vs PBKS pitch report

The pitch at the Ekana Stadium has been unpredictable, with the track being slow and dry in the last game, offering a lot of assistance to the spinners. Keeping the last game in mind, the captain who wins the toss will most likely choose to field first. With no sight in rain, Lucknow is expected to be hot (42 degrees) and dry (35% humidity) when this match is played.