IPL 2023 Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad preview, probable teams, live streaming details and more
Both LSG and SRH will have their South African players back in the team.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 10th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on April 7 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
SRH had a tough start to the tournament as they lost to the Rajasthan Royals by 72 runs, putting them at the bottom of the IPL 2023 Points Table with zero points with a Net Run Rate (NRR) of -3.6.
LSG, on the other hand, are at the fifth position in the points table and have won one game and lost one game so far. The NRR for Lucknow stands healthy at +0.950. Both teams need to win this match, but it is more important for SRH since they desperately need a win in the beginning of the tournament.
South African Quinton de Kock will join the LSG team after completing South Africa's ODI series against the Netherlands. Similarly, for SRH, skipper Aiden Markram, wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen and fast bowler Marco Jansen are back in the fold.
The Ekana Cricket Stadium employs black soil pitches, which are considered to be pace-friendly and thus advantageous for fast bowlers. However, spinners are also expected to contribute during the middle overs, as demonstrated by Ravi Bishnoi, who claimed two crucial wickets of Powell and Rossouw in LSG's opening game against the Delhi Capitals.
The pitch is expected to remain balanced throughout the match, with batters having a great time, especially in the first half.
The IPL 2023 match, Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, will take place at Ekana Sports City in Lucknow.
The IPL 2023 match, Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, will start at 7:30 pm IST on Friday (April 7).
The IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.
The live streaming of the IPL 2023 match, Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, will be available on Jio Cinema.
