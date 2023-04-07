Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / India /  IPL 2023 Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad preview, probable teams, live streaming details and more

IPL 2023 Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad preview, probable teams, live streaming details and more

2 min read . 08:45 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay
SRH lost to the Rajasthan Royals by 72 runs in their first match of IPL 2023.

Both LSG and SRH will have their South African players back in the team.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 10th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on April 7 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 10th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on April 7 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

SRH had a tough start to the tournament as they lost to the Rajasthan Royals by 72 runs, putting them at the bottom of the IPL 2023 Points Table with zero points with a Net Run Rate (NRR) of -3.6.

SRH had a tough start to the tournament as they lost to the Rajasthan Royals by 72 runs, putting them at the bottom of the IPL 2023 Points Table with zero points with a Net Run Rate (NRR) of -3.6.

LSG, on the other hand, are at the fifth position in the points table and have won one game and lost one game so far. The NRR for Lucknow stands healthy at +0.950. Both teams need to win this match, but it is more important for SRH since they desperately need a win in the beginning of the tournament.

LSG, on the other hand, are at the fifth position in the points table and have won one game and lost one game so far. The NRR for Lucknow stands healthy at +0.950. Both teams need to win this match, but it is more important for SRH since they desperately need a win in the beginning of the tournament.

Also Read: IPL enforces strict Covid measures in place, defies global trend

Also Read: IPL enforces strict Covid measures in place, defies global trend

South African Quinton de Kock will join the LSG team after completing South Africa's ODI series against the Netherlands. Similarly, for SRH, skipper Aiden Markram, wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen and fast bowler Marco Jansen are back in the fold.

South African Quinton de Kock will join the LSG team after completing South Africa's ODI series against the Netherlands. Similarly, for SRH, skipper Aiden Markram, wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen and fast bowler Marco Jansen are back in the fold.

LSG vs SRH Pitch Report

The Ekana Cricket Stadium employs black soil pitches, which are considered to be pace-friendly and thus advantageous for fast bowlers. However, spinners are also expected to contribute during the middle overs, as demonstrated by Ravi Bishnoi, who claimed two crucial wickets of Powell and Rossouw in LSG's opening game against the Delhi Capitals. 

LSG vs SRH Pitch Report

The Ekana Cricket Stadium employs black soil pitches, which are considered to be pace-friendly and thus advantageous for fast bowlers. However, spinners are also expected to contribute during the middle overs, as demonstrated by Ravi Bishnoi, who claimed two crucial wickets of Powell and Rossouw in LSG's opening game against the Delhi Capitals. 

Also Read: Big setback for KKR, RCB as two major players are now ruled out of IPL 2023

Also Read: Big setback for KKR, RCB as two major players are now ruled out of IPL 2023

The pitch is expected to remain balanced throughout the match, with batters having a great time, especially in the first half.

The pitch is expected to remain balanced throughout the match, with batters having a great time, especially in the first half.

Where is the IPL 2023 match, LSG vs SRH?

The IPL 2023 match, Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, will take place at Ekana Sports City in Lucknow.

Where is the IPL 2023 match, LSG vs SRH?

The IPL 2023 match, Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, will take place at Ekana Sports City in Lucknow.

When will the LSG vs SRH match start?

The IPL 2023 match, Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, will start at 7:30 pm IST on Friday (April 7).

When will the LSG vs SRH match start?

The IPL 2023 match, Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, will start at 7:30 pm IST on Friday (April 7).

How to watch it on TV?

The IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch it on TV?

The IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch live streaming?

The live streaming of the IPL 2023 match, Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, will be available on Jio Cinema.

How to watch live streaming?

The live streaming of the IPL 2023 match, Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, will be available on Jio Cinema.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP