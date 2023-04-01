IPL 2023 match 3; Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals preview, where to watch, other details2 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2023, 02:00 PM IST
- IPL 2023 match 3; LSG vs DC preview: For KL Rahul, it will no just be about the volume of runs scored but also about the kind of intent he is showing along with the consistency in strike-rate, where it is not just about making up for lost deliveries towards the business end of the innings
LSG, who will be playing at home for the first time, is an equally beleaguered outfit if not more, with skipper KL Rahul going through the toughest phase of his career and has been on a downward spiral for quite some time now.
