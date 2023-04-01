LSG, who will be playing at home for the first time, is an equally beleaguered outfit if not more, with skipper KL Rahul going through the toughest phase of his career and has been on a downward spiral for quite some time now.

By the look of it, neither DC nor LSG look like outfits that give you the vibe of a champion side like Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians or for that matter Gujarat Titans.

However in the shortest format, equations could change at the drop of hat as the margin that separates a master-stroke from a harakiri is as thin as a thread.

So when DC begin its journey on Saturday evening at the Ekana Stadium, it will be an Australian, who will hold the key to the kind of start that the franchise expects.

Here are the live streaming details of the IPL 2023 match LSG vs DC:

Where is the IPL 2023 match, Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals?

The IPL 2023 third match will be played between Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals and will take place at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

At what time does the IPL 2023 match, Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals start?

The IPL 2023 match, Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals will start at 7:30 pm IST on Saturday(1 April).

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2023 match, Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals?

The IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals will be broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2023 match, Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals ?

The live streaming of the IPL 2023 match, Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals will be available on Jio Cinema.

Teams (from):

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Phil Salt (wk), Abhishek Porel (wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Aman Hakim Khan, Praveen Dubey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Vicky Ostwal.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c and wk), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Amit Mishra, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Naveen ul Haq, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Karan Sharma, Yudhvir Charak, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Mark Wood, Swapnil Singh, Manan Vohra, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jaydev Unadkat, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav.