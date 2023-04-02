SRH vs RR IPL 2023 Live Updates: Samson vs Bhuvi in Hyd’s season opener

SRH vs RR IPL 2023 Live Updates: This will be SRH's first match in front of their home crowd since 2019. The team will be led by acting captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar since Aiden Markram is away on national duty with the South African team.

Most of the core players from the previous season have been retained by the Rajasthan Royals. Their captain, Sanju Samson, will lead the team as they aim to improve upon their impressive performance from the previous year. Key batsmen for the team will include Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, and Sanju Samson.

Check LIVE updates here.