SRH vs RR IPL 2023 Live Updates: Samson vs Bhuvi in Hyd’s season opener

SRH vs RR IPL 2023 Live Updates: This will be SRH's first match in front of their home crowd since 2019. The team will be led by acting captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar since Aiden Markram is away on national duty with the South African team.
Most of the core players from the previous season have been retained by the Rajasthan Royals. Their captain, Sanju Samson, will lead the team as they aim to improve upon their impressive performance from the previous year. Key batsmen for the team will include Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, and Sanju Samson.
02 Apr 2023, 02:41 PM IST
Match Day in Hyderabad
02 Apr 2023, 02:09 PM IST
Sunrisers have limited overseas options
In the absence of three South African players, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, and Gerald Coetzee, who will join the team on April 3, Sunrisers Hyderabad will have only five overseas players to choose from. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead the team in place of Aiden Markram.
02 Apr 2023, 02:09 PM IST
Prasidh Krishna out of IPL 2023
There is news from the Rajasthan Royals camp that Sandeep Sharma has replaced Prasidh Krishna for the entire season. However, the team is facing doubts regarding the start of Obed McCoy due to an injury.
02 Apr 2023, 02:09 PM IST
Live streaming details
The IPL 2023 match, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, will be streaming on Jio Cinema.
02 Apr 2023, 02:09 PM IST
How to watch it on TV
The IPL match between Hyderabad and Rajasthan will be broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.
02 Apr 2023, 02:09 PM IST
When will the SRH vs RR match start?
The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals will start at 3:30 pm IST on Sunday.
02 Apr 2023, 02:09 PM IST
Where is SRH vs RR match?
SRH vs RR will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.
02 Apr 2023, 02:09 PM IST
Probable teams for SRH
The Sunrisers may choose to open their innings with Mayank Agarwal and Abhishek Sharma. Their middle-order is expected to be comprised of Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, and wicketkeeper Glenn Phillips. All-rounders for the team will likely be Washington Sundar and Abdul Samad. The Sunrisers' bowling attack is predicted to consist of Umran Malik, T Natarajan, captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Adil Rashid.
02 Apr 2023, 02:09 PM IST
Probable teams for RR
Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal are expected to open for the Royals. The middle order will be made up of Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson as captain and wicketkeeper, and Shimron Hetmyer. Meanwhile, the all-rounder positions are likely to be filled by Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Jason Holder. The bowling attack for the Royals will feature Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, and Kuldeep Sen.