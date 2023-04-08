IPL 2023 Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings preview, probable teams, live streaming details and more3 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 01:40 PM IST
- MI vs CSK preview: The focus will be a little extra on MI skipper Rohit Sharma, who hasn't exactly set the IPL stage on fire for a few seasons
In what can be billed as a Saturday night IPL blockbuster, two teams who have won the title most number of times will face off against one another in Mumbai Wankhede stadium. Rohit Sharma will like to get his act together both as a batter as well as skipper, when his star-studded Mumbai Indians take on an astute Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings.
