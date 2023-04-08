In what can be billed as a Saturday night IPL blockbuster, two teams who have won the title most number of times will face off against one another in Mumbai Wankhede stadium. Rohit Sharma will like to get his act together both as a batter as well as skipper, when his star-studded Mumbai Indians take on an astute Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings.

Mumbai will try to get their act together after losing their first game against Bangalore, whereas Chennai will also try to address its bowling concern as was made evident by the CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

How well spinners Moeen Ali and Mitchell Santner bowl will also decide CSK's fate against the five-time champions. There will be however be a case for Sisanda Magala, who is known to nail wide yorkers for South Africa might replace Santner in the playing XI.

The focus will be a little extra on MI skipper Rohit Sharma, who hasn't exactly set the IPL stage on fire for a few seasons. The Indian skipper has had his share of blazing starts but a big knock has eluded him for quite some time now.

In a small ground with short side boundaries, how well Jofra Archer bowls will hold key for MI as the likes of Arshad Khan, Cameron Green could be lambs for slaughter for in-form Ruturaj Gaikwad or Devon Conway.

In theChennai line-up, Gaikwad's imperious form with the bat and his pairing with the indomitable Convway is best attack weapon for the 'Yellow Brigade'.

With two fifties in as many games, Gaikwad has lit up the IPL stage in the best way possible and his side would only wish that the right-hander is able to carry the momentum from one game to the next.

Conway missed out on a half-century against Lucknow Super Giants but he put on a century stand with Gaikwad to announce his return to form.

MI predicted XI vs CSK according to Hindustan Times

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk).

Middle Order: Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera.

All-Rounders: Tim David, Cameron Green, Hrithik Shokeen.

Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Jason Behrendorff, Piyush Chawla.

CSK Predicted XI vs MI according to Hindustan Times

Openers: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway.

Top and Middle Order: Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c/wk)

All-Rounders: Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius

Pacers: Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

Where is the IPL 2023 match, MI vs CSK?.

The IPL 2023 match, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, will take place at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

When will the MI vs CSK match start?.

The IPL 2023 match,Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, will start at 7:30 pm IST on Saturday(April 8).

How to watch it on TV?.

The IPL match between Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings will be broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch live streaming?.

The live streaming of the IPL 2023 match, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, will be available on Jio Cinema.