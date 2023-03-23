IPL 2023 new rules: Teams will name their playing 11 after the toss

The Indian Premiere League(IPL) which will start on 31 March is all set to be introduced with a set of new rules which include from this season the captains of both the teams will be allowed to announce teams after the toss. This option was also introduced in the recently concluded SAT20 series. According to a report by the ESPNCricinfo, the captain of the team will will walk with two different team sheets and will be handing over their final XI after they get to know whether they are about to bat or bowl first, as opposed to exchanging team sheets before the toss.

