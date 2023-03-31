31 Mar 2023, 03:31 PM IST
IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Last opening ceremonies of the IPL
The 2023 edition of the of the TATA IPL will see an opening ceremony after 2018 as in 2019 it was cancelled in tribute for our martyred soldiers in the Pulwama attack and then from 2020-22 the Covid-19 restrictions kicked in
31 Mar 2023, 03:26 PM IST
IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: What did Tamanna Bhatia said
"Performing on stage is something I have enjoyed since I started my career. But I feel like everytime you perform on stage, it is very exhilarating and its almost like this nervous energy which is inevitable. But just performing for the IPL and in 2023 where there's been so much, the pandemic, its been a hard two years for everyone and getting the opportunity to perform with Arijit, Rashmika is something I am really looking forward to," South Indian actress Tamanna said
“Let me breath cricket. For us movie stars, cricket is so close to us. It's kind of what we have been bought up with. So it's something we really celebrate.
“When I watch, I watch like I get very involved and very invested. Definitely Dhoni is everyone's favourite and I am no different. And Virat. I think these two are my favourites", she further added.
31 Mar 2023, 03:21 PM IST
IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: CSK names Akash Singh as replacement for Mukesh
CSK named Akash Singh as a replacement for Mukesh Choudhary, who is injured.
31 Mar 2023, 03:17 PM IST
IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: RCB's Hazlewood to miss first half of IPL
Royal Challenger Bangalore's pacer Hazlewood will miss the entire first half of the season due to an Achilles problem.
31 Mar 2023, 03:11 PM IST
IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Why Rohit Sharma skipped captains meet?
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma missed captains meet as he was unwell and could not travel to Ahmedabad, news platform TOI reported
31 Mar 2023, 03:06 PM IST
IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Purple cap winner of IPL 2022
In the previous season of Indian Premier League, Rajasthan Royal's Yuzvendra Chahal won Purple cap for 27 wickets in 17 matches
31 Mar 2023, 02:58 PM IST
IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Orange cap winner of IPL 2022
In the previous season of Indian Premier League, Rajasthan Royal's Jos Buttler won 863 runs in 17 matches.
31 Mar 2023, 02:55 PM IST
IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Beautiful moments from captains meet
The official Twitter handle of the IPL 2023 shared some beautiful moments from the captains meet
31 Mar 2023, 02:50 PM IST
IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: New rules for IPL 2023
The 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to begin with a mix of old and new elements. In this edition, there will be an addition of so-called "impact players" to the usual roster of cricket stars like Virat Kohli and Ben Stokes. The tournament will follow the home-and-away format across 70 matches in the first phase, with four knockouts to follow.
The previous season of IPL was played entirely in the UAE, while the 2020 edition was halted midway due to the COVID-19 pandemic and resumed later in the UAE. Read More
31 Mar 2023, 02:45 PM IST
IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Rashmika Mandanna express excitement
"So, I have always wanted to go and witness a match, but I never got the opportunity. But today, I am going to be performing in the opening ceremony. So I am like, made it!," Rashmika said before the opening ceremony
"Generally when I watch a match, I get too anxious. I have my emotions up and down. So I try to just look at the results of it.
"Of course, Dhoni sir and Virat sir. All of our players who are at top-notch", she further added.
31 Mar 2023, 02:40 PM IST
IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Last opening ceremony
31 Mar 2023, 02:35 PM IST
IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: CSK vs GT, preview, where to watch, other details
The 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will kickstart from today from 7.30 pm IST with a mouth-watering clash of star-studded defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) and four-time champions Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
MS Dhoni knows the template of IPL success only too well, at 42, playing from IPL to IPL. There have been blips here and there, like last time when CSK failed to qualify for the play-offs but even with shut eyes, one can vouch that there was no fault in planning but the execution wasn't on expected lines. Read More
31 Mar 2023, 02:31 PM IST
IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: CSK fans to look forward to MS Dhoni's performance
CSK players will surely look forward for the performance of legend MS Dhoni, donning his yellow jersey
31 Mar 2023, 02:27 PM IST
IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Gujarat Titans ready to hit the ground
Defending champions Gujarat Titans will look for a strong start to their 2023 IPL campaign
31 Mar 2023, 02:23 PM IST
IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Katrina Kaif also likely to perform
According to sources, Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is also expected to perform during the opening ceremony of TATA IPL 2023
31 Mar 2023, 02:21 PM IST
TATA IPL 2023: Top 5 buys in the auction
Sam Curran: 18.5 cr (Punjab Kings)
Cameron Green: 17.5 cr (Mumbai Indians)
Ben Stokes: 16.25 cr (CSK)
Nicholas Pooran: 16 cr (LSG)
Harry Brook: 13.25 cr (SRH)
31 Mar 2023, 02:17 PM IST
TATA IPL 2023: Tamanna and Rashmika geared up for opening ceremony
Tamanna and Rashmika are all geared up for the opening ceremony and have been preparing for it in the venue
31 Mar 2023, 02:14 PM IST
TATA IPL 2023: The Captains Meet
31 Mar 2023, 02:07 PM IST
The sixteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to start in Ahmedabad today with two teams who have their own shared of fortunes during the last edition of the league. Read more