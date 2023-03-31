IPL 2023 opening ceremony: See who will perform, where to watch it LIVE and all other details3 min read . 06:47 AM IST
IPL 2023: The opening ceremony will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
IPL 2023: The 16th edition of Indian Premier League will begin today i.e. on 31 March. IPL 2023 will begin with a clash between heavyweights Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Gujarat Titans.
The opening ceremony will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The T20 cricket extravaganza will be played across 12 venues with the Narendra Modi Stadium hosting the opener while the final of the tournament will be played on 28 May at the same venue in Ahmedabad.
The opening ceremony of this year's IPL will also have an element of music as Arijit Singh will perform at the event. Actress Tamannaah Bhatia and Rashmika Mandana will also be performing at the opening ceremony of IPL 2023. Apart from them, many other celebs from the film industry will be preforming. Some reports have stated that Katrina Kaif, Tiger Shroff will also be performing at the opening ceremony.
"Get ready to rock & roll! To celebrate the biggest cricket festival, @arijitsingh will be performing LIVE during the #TATAIPL Opening Ceremony at the biggest cricket stadium in the world - Narendra Modi Stadium," a tweet read on Twitter page of IPL.
IPL 2023 opening ceremony will kick off at 6 pm and fans can watch the ceremony as well other matches LIVE on Star Sports. For LIVE streaming, you can watch on Jio Cinema app for free. As per Zee Business report, those watching the match from abroad can watch via DAZN. In UK, fans can watch the match via ITV which will broadcast on a free-to-air basis.
In total 12 venues will be hosting IPL 2023. Mohali, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur, Mumbai, Guwahati (Royals' second home) and Dharamsala (Kings' second home).
For the first time since 2019, the league will return to its customary home-and-away schedule in India where each team will play a total of 14 games. Each team will have home support, playing at their respective home grounds in seven matches while they will play the remaining seven matches at away venues.
The matches will be played on two match timings with the day matches starting at 3:30 PM IST while the night matches beginning at 7:30 PM IST.IPL 2023 will see teams being divided into two groups - Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants in Group A while Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans are in Group B.
IPL 2023 will start with defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) and four-time champions Chennai Super Kings. The match will be a battle of two generations of Indian cricket. At one side will be CSK skipper MS Dhoni, who took Indian cricket to new heights of success in late 2000s to early 2010s by clinching inaugural ICC T20 World Cup (2007), ICC Cricket World Cup (2011) and ICC Champions Trophy (2013) and became the only skipper to win these three major titles. On the other side is GT skipper Hardik Pandya, who was pushed into superstardom after leading GT to the title in their debut season. Pandya has also led India to some wins at the international level in shorter format and is making a case for himself as a future white-ball skipper.
GT Squad: Abhinav Manohar, Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya(c), Rahul Tewatia, Matthew Wade(w), Rashid Khan, Shivam Mavi, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal, Srikar Bharat, Wriddhiman Saha, Sai Sudharsan, Urvil Patel, Vijay Shankar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Odean Smith, Jayant Yadav, Joshua Little, Darshan Nalkande, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Pradeep Sangwan
CSK Squad: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwaine Pretorius, Deepak Chahar, Simarjeet Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Bhagath Varma, Tushar Deshpande, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Akash Singh.
(With inputs from agencies)
