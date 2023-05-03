On May 3, Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will clash in a highly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) match. PBKS have won five of their last nine games while MI have won four out of eight. These two teams have played 30 matches against each other while each team won 15 matches.

The highest total MI have ever attempted to chase at home was ultimately unsuccessful on April 22, when Arshdeep was asked to bowl the final over with only 15 runs left to defend after taking out an in-form Suryakumar Yadav in the 18th over.

Also Read: PBKS vs MI Dream 11 fantasy team prediction

Arshdeep conceded only two, additionally bowling Tilak Varma and impact player Nehal Wadhera off successive balls. Arshdeep Singh’s last over in a high-scoring affair turned out to be decisive as the Kings registered a narrow 13-run win at the Wankhede Stadium over Mumbai Indians on April 23.

PBKS vs MI pitch report

The playing surfaces at Mohali tend to favour batting, despite the pitch providing some early help for fast bowlers.

The difficulties the bowling side may encounter were demonstrated in the most recent match as LSG managed to amass an amazing score of 257 against PBKS.

Where is the IPL 2023 match, PBKS vs MI?

The IPL 2023 match, Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, will take place at the Inderjit Singh Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

When will the PBKS vs MI match start?

The IPL 2023 match, Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, will start at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday (May 3).

How to watch it on TV?

The IPL match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians will be broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch live streaming?

The live streaming of the IPL 2023 match, Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, will be available on Jio Cinema.