Although PBKS have won all three of its matches, each of them has been a close contest. In their first victory, they won against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven runs via the DLS method. Their second win was by five runs against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). Their last victory was against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), which they won by two wickets.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}