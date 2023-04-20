Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  IPL 2023 PBKS vs RCB: Will Virat Kohli lead Orange Cap race today? Match preview, key players, where and when to watch

IPL 2023 PBKS vs RCB: Will Virat Kohli lead Orange Cap race today? Match preview, key players, where and when to watch

3 min read . 10:49 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay
The PBKS vs RCB match will take place on April 20.

The highly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is scheduled to take place on April 20.

On April 20, the much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) match between the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take place. The Kings are currently positioned at number five on the points table with three wins out of five matches. Meanwhile, RCB, with two wins in five matches, will be aiming to surpass the Kings and secure a spot in the top four.

Out of the 30 matches played between PBKS and RCB, the Kings have won 17 times while the Challengers have won 13 times. Despite good form from Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis, RCB have not managed to win many matches and is currently placed at number eight on the table, with a net run rate (NRR) of -0.318 that is not very convincing.

Although PBKS have won all three of its matches, each of them has been a close contest. In their first victory, they won against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven runs via the DLS method. Their second win was by five runs against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). Their last victory was against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), which they won by two wickets.

Unfortunately, PBKS' top run-getter, Shikhar Dhawan, was unable to play in the last match due to an injury, and it is likely that he will miss the match against RCB as well as he continues to recover.

PBKS vs RCB key players

Faf du Plessis is currently leading the race for the Orange Cap with 259 runs while Virat Kohli needs to score 40 runs to claim the top spot. Meanwhile, Glenn Maxwell had a great performance in their previous game against Chennai Super Kings, despite his team's narrow loss.

PBKS have the in-form Arshdeep Singh, who has already claimed eight wickets in the tournament, and Sam Curran, the most expensive player in IPL 2023, who will also be a key player to watch out for. Mohammed Siraj, with eight wickets so far, will be another player to keep an eye on.

PBKS vs RCB pitch report

The IS Bindra Stadium typically favours fast bowlers. We can anticipate a true bounce, and a high scoring game. The latter half of the game may see some dew, which could tempt both teams to chase. Spinners may come out handy as the game progresses.

Where is the IPL 2023 match, PBKS vs RCB?

The IPL 2023 match, Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, will take place at the Inderjit Singh Bindra Stadium in Mohali, Punjab.

When will the PBKS vs RCB match start?

The IPL 2023 match, Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, will start at 3:30 pm IST on Thursday (April 20).

How to watch it on TV?

The IPL match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch live streaming?

The live streaming of the IPL 2023 match, Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, will be available on Jio Cinema.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
