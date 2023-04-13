IPL 2023 Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans preview, probable teams, live streaming details and more2 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 10:38 AM IST
Both Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will look for their third victory in IPL 2023.
At their home stadium in Mohali, Punjab Kings (PBKS) will play Gujarat Titans (GT) in an effort to claim their third victory in IPL 2023. Similarly, Gujarat Titans are eyeing the top spot in the IPL points table. If they manage to win this, it will be their third victory in four matches, just like PBKS.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×