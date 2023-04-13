At their home stadium in Mohali, Punjab Kings (PBKS) will play Gujarat Titans (GT) in an effort to claim their third victory in IPL 2023. Similarly, Gujarat Titans are eyeing the top spot in the IPL points table. If they manage to win this, it will be their third victory in four matches, just like PBKS.

Hardik Pandya was unable to participate in the previous game due to illness, but is expected to be fit and ready for the upcoming match. In the last match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rashid Khan led the charge but unfortunately faced defeat as KKR's Rinku Singh displayed a stunning performance, hitting five consecutive sixes. Khan received backlash for his decision to use Yash Dayal in the final over instead of relying on more experienced players like Mohammed Shami or even himself.

Although GT may be tempted to bring in Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis has performed quite well and may retain his place in the team. After recovering from a knee injury sustained during his Test debut in Pakistan in December 2022, Liam Livingstone has arrived in Mohali and has been training diligently. It is likely that he will replace Matt Short in the starting lineup for this match.

PBKS vs GT pitch report

The Mohali pitch is well known for being a high-scoring surface, in large part because of its distinctive slowness, which enables batsmen to score runs with greater ease as the innings proceeds. Chasing has historically been the favoured tactic with the highest chance of victory.

Although precipitation during this season is improbable, dew accumulation at the end of the game could be problematic. So, it is anticipated that both teams will choose to chase if they win the toss because the pitch is expected to stay the same for the entire game.

Where is the IPL 2023 match, PBKS vs GT?

The IPL 2023 match, Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans will take place at the Inderjit Singh Bindra Stadium in Mohali, Punjab.

When will the PBKS vs GT match start?

The IPL 2023 match, Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, will start at 7:30 pm IST on Thursday (April 13).

How to watch it on TV?

The IPL match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans will be broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch live streaming?

The live streaming of the IPL 2023 match, Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, will be available on Jio Cinema.