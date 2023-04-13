Hardik Pandya was unable to participate in the previous game due to illness, but is expected to be fit and ready for the upcoming match. In the last match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rashid Khan led the charge but unfortunately faced defeat as KKR's Rinku Singh displayed a stunning performance, hitting five consecutive sixes. Khan received backlash for his decision to use Yash Dayal in the final over instead of relying on more experienced players like Mohammed Shami or even himself.