The Indian Premiere League(IPL) will once again move to the north-eastern part of the country as Rajasthan Royals will look to return to winning ways after losing the last game against Punjab Kings by five runs in a thrilling contest against Delhi Capitals who have lost both their opening games and are currently placed at eighth position with a negative net run rate. Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals will want to finish off their campaign in their second home ground in Guwahati on a winning note and also enter the top four in the points table. The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Stadium is the second ‘home’ venue of IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals. At present Rajasthan Royals are placed in fifth position with two points from two games and a net run rate of +1.675.

For Rajasthan Royals, Yashasvi Jaiswal and skipper Sanju Samson have been in good nick in the first two games and would hope to pose challenge for the likes of Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed and Kuldeep Yadav.

DC, on paper, despite Rishabh Pant's absence, looked good but frailties of Shaw and Sarfaraz while facing international bowlers, who are 10 miles quicker than their Indian counterparts, has created a lot of problems, which the side wouldn't have initially comprehended.

There hasn't been too many silver-linings for DC in the two defeats so far and the main drawback of the team is poor bench-strength in terms of Indian talent, which doesn't inspire confidence.

Even if the coaching staff wants to try other options in place of Sarfaraz, DC, in its Indian batting roster only has Yash Dhull, Ripal Patel and Lalit Yadav to fall back upon and none of them are players who would perhaps score at a strike-rate of 150.

At Guwahati, any total less than 190 will be easy pickings for the team chasing but afternoon match will certainly negate the dew factor to some extent unlike the earlier game when Punjab Kings' bowlers were finding it difficult to grip the ball seam up.

Where is the IPL 2023 match, LSG vs SRH?

The IPL 2023 match, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, will take place at Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Stadium in Guwahati.

When will the RR vs DC match start?

The IPL 2023 match,Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, will start at 3:30 pm IST on Saturday(April 8).

How to watch it on TV?

The IPL match between Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals will be broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch live streaming?

The live streaming of the IPL 2023 match, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, will be available on Jio Cinema.