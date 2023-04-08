The Indian Premiere League(IPL) will once again move to the north-eastern part of the country as Rajasthan Royals will look to return to winning ways after losing the last game against Punjab Kings by five runs in a thrilling contest against Delhi Capitals who have lost both their opening games and are currently placed at eighth position with a negative net run rate. Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals will want to finish off their campaign in their second home ground in Guwahati on a winning note and also enter the top four in the points table. The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Stadium is the second ‘home’ venue of IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals. At present Rajasthan Royals are placed in fifth position with two points from two games and a net run rate of +1.675.

